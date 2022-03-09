Letter: Stay out of Ukraine

Congressperson Mike Thompson recently posted this message on social media:

"The move by Russia this weekend to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as 'independent' from Ukraine is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to cover up Putin's blatant disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty. It is important to work together with our NATO allies and Ukraine to protect democracy, defend territorial integrity, and ensure peace wins out."

I am sad and disgusted that this statement alludes to what amounts to support for war with Russia, a nuclear super power, over Ukraine, a country which is not even a member of NATO.

Regardless of your take on which country escalated tensions to this point, I can see no justification to send our troops to risk their lives and the emotional scars that come with battle, over a country that probably shouldn't be included anyway in the cold war relic that is NATO, which should have been abolished decades ago.

Nobody is trying to negotiate in good faith, as all of Russia's security concerns have been declared non-negotiable by the U.S.

And what is Russia doing that the U.S. hasn't done in countless other countries? What possible interest does the United States have in that part of the world, if not money from Ukraine's natural resources?

And Mike Thompson is perfectly willing to send our children to war over natural gas and uranium profits. And somehow he is seen as pro-veteran. Go figure!

Irresponsibly deploying our troops over the profits of billionaires is certainly not supportive of our troops. Our "leaders" have no business sending our children to fight and die in Ukraine.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon