I was disturbed, but sadly not surprised, to read a letter in the Register from LC Arisman, lamenting the decision by a Republican group to invite a guest speaker from Turning Point USA to speak to their group.

Arisman proceeds to cherry-pick the comments by Turning Point’s founder to suggest that the voices from the far right should not be heard in our community, “for the danger that they pose, not only to your neighbors but to our democracy itself.”

Really? What danger is that? Unlike, say the nihilists that identify as part of ANTIFA, who openly exhort their minions to violence and destruction, and have done so most effectively in places like Portland and Minneapolis, I am unaware of Turning Point ever advocating their followers to violence and destruction in order to advance their agenda. But LC Arisman is disturbed by a group whose views are different than theirs, and therefore wishes that they not be allowed to speak in our community? That sort of hugely partisan histrionics is truly lamentable, and efforts to silence the voices we strongly disagree with is truly the danger “for our democracy.”

I have no involvement with Turning Point USA, but that does not mean that I think their voices should not be allowed to be heard, as LC Arisman evidently does. I can listen to the voices I may disagree with and make my own judgments, but Arisman doesn’t feel we are competent to do so. Our community doesn’t suffer by that, it thrives by not being silenced in the bell jar of one-sided opinions such as Arisman advocates.

It was the same sentiments expressed in Arisman’s letter, that dissenting voices should not be allowed to be heard, that condemned Galileo to 33 years of house arrest for advocating the then discredited theory that the Earth revolves around the Sun, and not the other way around.

Danger to democracy? The danger lurks in the shadows of silenced opinion.

D. Michael Enfield

Napa