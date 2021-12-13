Letter: Stop cutting our trees

I just read the front-page article about the PG&E tree butchers. Hooray for the people up the mountain and I agree with them. The tree crews have been on my road two times this year and their pruning skills are completely lacking.

I will not let them prune my trees and did call once to PG&E to complain. And I hire professional local people to do the work.

PG&E should be putting all their lines underground. They should in my humble opinion be taken over by the state and regulated. The county needs to be involved in what work they are doing. The company which comes all the way from Texas left a mess on Silverado Trail from Trancas to Hardiman Avenue by cutting branches only partway back, denuding one side of the trees and left debris of cut wood after they left.

Another issue is that they are trying to get state legislation passed to charge solar users $90 a month for using solar.

Penny Pawl

Napa