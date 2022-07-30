Letter: Stop Medicare privatization

July 30 is the 57th anniversary of Medicare.

This program has saved millions of seniors and disabled people from poverty and hastened desegregation of our hospitals. With administrative costs of only 2%, traditional Medicare is the most efficient health insurance we have. More Americans (and retired physicians) choose it over Medicare Advantage programs which involve a commercial third party.

Unfortunately, there are plans to privatize Medicare and eliminate traditional Medicare as a patient choice. In 2023, Medicare is planning to automatically assign millions of Medicare beneficiaries into commercial plans in their ACO/REACH program. If you don’t want to have a third party between you and your physician, your only recourse will be to find a physician who is not a member of an ACO/REACH program.

These private entities are allowed to keep 25 to 40% of the Medicare money they receive for overhead and profit which will hemorrhage the Medicare Trust Fund. This program has no Congressional oversight.

At 57 Medicare is too young to die! To preserve your choice of Medicare plans and the financial health of the Trust Fund, please ask Representative Mike Thompson to join the movement in Congress to end the ACO/REACH program.

Kathleen Healey

Napa