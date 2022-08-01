Letter: Stop trying to slay people who are different

Free speech is alive and well. At least the last time I checked. The recently hosted event at the Meritage has taken a lot of angry verbiage. I am referring to the Napa Institute, a conference that offers sessions such as “Restoring truth, transparency, and trust in our public schools,” “The pro-life horizon after Dobbs,” and “Staying awake in a woke church.”

While some in Napa might find fault with these topics, I applaud the subjects. A leader is a learner. Instead of hate, maybe listen to all sides. Maybe there are pearls of wisdom from the left and the right. It’s not usually all or nothing.

We can and should be more open and have more dialogue. More conversation. Less name calling. Less arrows and daggers. This conference is for those who are deeply rooted in their spiritual beliefs and kudos to them and their ideologies. Last time we looked there was room on the planet for Tim Busch and his beliefs and Carol Whichard and hers. You see, we are America. A tapestry. Stop trying to shove us into a one-size-fits-all. Because honestly, that is never gonna happen.

I am not Catholic yet my son goes to Trinity Prep a Catholic School and we love it. We love our dear Catholic friends. Catholics are some of the sweetest, most sincere people you will meet. Deeply faithful and great spiritual worshipers.

I am a lifetime Baptist and member of Grace Baptist yet have been going to a Pentecostal Church, The Father’s House (since my son Ramero loves it there) — what we do for our kids — and they are too awesome. Deeply committed to family, faith and loving the Lord.

America is a tapestry. Whether you go to church or stay home. Whether you love the Lord or are an atheist. This is your land. This is America. One flag. One Nation. Your Nation. Room for you and for me. Stop trying to slay people who are different.

Be tolerant. Allow some to love your uniqueness and some to dislike you - this is a free land. Cross over the street to the other side if you do not like who is approaching. No need to hurl insults or pick fights or write letters to the editor. Let things go and love the air you breathe — in your free America.

Doris Gentry

Napa