Letter: Stop wasting taxpayer money

When is enough truly enough? How many more of our taxpayer dollars are to be wasted on attorney fees and litigation instead of being appropriately spent on our children?

You ask yourself what I'm typing about? A quietly known fact is that the Napa Valley Unified School district has spent many tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on attorney fees and litigation, using a portion of these funds to stop a group of concerned Napa parents from initiating a new middle school intended to support alternative educational opportunities.

After the State Board of Education approved the initiation of Mayacamas Charter Middle School, a new free and public school available to all and to be located in downtown Napa, our local NVUSD and Board of Trustees have decided to sue over the issue.

This district, board and superintendent's agenda against options in education for our children is appalling and chilling. Not to mention the continued waste of purported precious resources!

Will further attempts to tap voters' pocket books and frivolously spent district resources be the siren call? Will Napa elementary school student parents, those most impacted by the over-burdened Napa Unified District Middle School environment, become deeply active and interested in these NVUSD actions? When will the NVUSD put the education of our children first? And, when will enough finally be enough?

Tony Parise

Napa