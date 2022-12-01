 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

I read with interest last week’s article about the poor condition of Napa roads and future repaving projects. I was a bit surprised that Vichy Avenue and parts of Old Sonoma Road were selected in recent repairs. It seems that streets regularly traveled by a majority of citizens would have taken higher priority for repaving projects. Some frequently used streets have become slalom courses in navigation due to poor repairs and neglect. I'm sure everyone has their ideas of what deserves attention: Third Street, Pueblo Avenue, Browns Valley Road, Terrace Drive, and California Boulevard are my personal favorites. 

The first line of your article, "Roads to Napa County upscale wineries and hotels are too often paved with potholes" is a bit problematic. Those "upscale" places have no effect on my daily life and I hope I speak for others.

Those streets and roads Napa citizens endure daily deserve another look.

Susan Katz

Napa

 

