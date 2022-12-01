Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

I read with interest last week’s article about the poor condition of Napa roads and future repaving projects. I was a bit surprised that Vichy Avenue and parts of Old Sonoma Road were selected in recent repairs. It seems that streets regularly traveled by a majority of citizens would have taken higher priority for repaving projects. Some frequently used streets have become slalom courses in navigation due to poor repairs and neglect. I'm sure everyone has their ideas of what deserves attention: Third Street, Pueblo Avenue, Browns Valley Road, Terrace Drive, and California Boulevard are my personal favorites.