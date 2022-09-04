Letter: Student debt bailout just the latest

I read the Start the Presses column “debt freedom” today on a plane to Atlanta. I have a couple of thoughts about the perspective you have about how this might impact our society going forward.

As a student in the 70's, I believe the greatest generation that made up the middle class at the time knew, even though their offspring may not, what a good education is worth. They understood and sacrificed to send sometimes the first generation from that family to college.

Today it's not a sacrifice or privilege, but a "right" to a good education. Additionally an education was a lifelong endeavor, not just four years of pounding the books, scrimping and saving.

California out spends most other states, but has little to show for all the money we throw at it. And by the way the Republicans can throw money around just as well with huge tax breaks for the wealthy, who always are at the front of the line for admissions to the best schools in the nation. I always feel an extra strong commitment to doing something like getting an education is rewarding if you have some skin in the game. I worked every summer to help pay for books and my own tuition, but got help with room and board.

The growing division in our society is always bailing someone else out financially. I am so tired of the "too big to fail" bailout, the COVID don't go back to work bailout, the gas is too expensive bailout, the I can't pay my student loan debt bailout.

While it may have a very strong "joy and feel good" for the paid in full or get out of jail card. No one is lining up to help me with my Napa property taxes, PG&E bill or any other expenses I pay. Somehow I'm always paying, that is the wedge we face in our current society, there is always someone to bail out, but that someone is never me. By the way I'm middle class and paid for my own and several other college educations, because I also know what that life experience is worth, but can society afford to give it away for free or is it really worth anything if it's free?

Bill Mellberg

Napa