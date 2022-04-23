Letter: Supervisor candidates connect the dots at Climate and Housing Forum

We would like to thank the Napa County Board of Supervisors candidates and members of the public who participated in the April 14 Climate and Housing Candidate Forum hosted by Napa Climate NOW! and the Napa Housing Coalition.

District 1 candidates Joelle Gallag­her, David Graves and Suzanne Truchard, and District 3 candidates Anna Chouteau, Anne Cottrell, John Dunbar and Cio Perez responded to the questions with creative and specific actions that the county can take to address these interrelated issues — they were able to “connect the dots,” as one candidate put it.

The forum can be watched on YouTube at https://youtu.be/WAyGHbekNII. We have an exceptional slate of candidates running for the Board of Supervisors this year and we urge everyone to vote on June 7.

Chris Benz

Napa Climate NOW!

Teresa Zimny

Napa Housing Coalition