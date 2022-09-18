Letter: Supervisor Pedroza’s PR at work

Regarding the campaign to recall Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, a few salient points need to be made.

First and in many ways most significant, Napa County citizens should note that none of those opposed to the recall have thus far attempted to defend Supervisor Pedroza based on the facts of the case.

The most obvious example, the letter to the editor of the Napa Register signed by U.S. Representative Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd, and Assembly Member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry says only that (1) recalls are expensive, and (2) they do not often succeed. If these are the best arguments against this recall, we’re all in real trouble.

The letter makes no distinction among the possible reasons for a given recall — whether it is for, say, unpaid parking tickets or massive embezzlement; the implication is that recalls should not ever be carried out.

Is the current effort to remove Mr. Pedroza too expensive? The Board of Supervisors did not seem overly upset in spending a large amount of money on unnecessary severance pay for departing County CEO, Minh Tran, nor in spending a similar amount to address the wrongful termination of then Undersheriff Jon Crawford. But this recall? Far too expensive and distracting.

My response is: given the gravity of Mr. Pedroza’s actions, we cannot afford not to bring this recall. Not to recall Mr. Pedroza will do far greater damage to Napa County, its government, and the fabric of the community than the amount of money involved in the process.

Not to recall him will essentially say to all current and future county supervisors that, with total impunity, they can use their board vote to approve land development projects funded by their campaign contributors, and then buy adjacent land parcels for the enrichment of their families and ultimately themselves.

The environmental issues alone make such a scenario shameful, but beyond those, we are talking about egregious betrayal of the public trust. And there can be only one of two explanations for it: either the supervisor was ignorant of the gross conflict of interest involved, or he simply didn’t care. Obviously, neither explanation excuses him. In any case, the latter is the likelier explanation. Was it not obvious that even if his father-in-law was to be the immediate beneficiary of the deal, Mr. Pedroza and his wife would ultimately benefit through inheritance?

And what to make of the falsehoods he offered after the public revelation of the deal, when he finally recused himself from future relevant votes only because he had been caught out? He claimed he had only a peripheral connection to the deal, yet used his own home as collateral for the purchase loan, and received at his home address most documents related to the Limited Liability Corporation that owns the property. He also said publicly that as of Nov. 1, 2021, he was no longer participating in the LLC, yet his signature was found on property tax checks written in December.

What Supervisor Pedroza has done is not some little peccadillo, some fringe/technical ethical lapse. Yet even now he has been unwilling to own his actions. Worse still, he has concocted red-herring counter attacks, which demonstrate public relations skills far more than integrity and transparency.

Worst among these is the idea that advocates of the recall are bent on depriving his father-in-law of the “American Dream.” That would be true if the American Dream were based on success achieved through use of insider connections and string-pulling of the most questionable nature. In reality, his assertion is a brutal insult to all those Napa County residents who, whatever their race or ethnicity, have achieved success in their work lives, and done it honestly, on a level playing field.

Speaking of red herrings, readers of the Napa Register will not have missed the ham-fisted attempt to obscure and blunt the impact of the Pedroza recall campaign by including in the same news story rumors of a ”potential” recall threat leveled at Supervisor Belia Ramos, on unspecified grounds. This was a sad maneuver, again more in line with sleazy political strategizing than with the activities of an upstanding public servant. If the theoretical recall of Supervisor Ramos has anything to do with her receiving a COVID vaccination before she was officially entitled to it — the only remotely controversial event in her tenure as supervisor — comparing that to Mr. Pedroza’s actions is a little like comparing Dollar Store shoplifting to grand larceny.

It is vital for every citizen of the county to discover the actual facts of this recall for her- or himself, and to make a judgment based on those facts and not on smokescreen whataboutism or generalized and vague pledges of support from his friends.

Paul Moser

Napa