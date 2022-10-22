Letter: Supervisor recall remains a priority amid election

With only a few weeks until the midterm elections there is a rush of endorsements for the four candidates running for two Napa County Board of Supervisors seats in Districts 1 and 3.

The focus, however, must also remain on recalling the supervisor of District 4. I find the rejection of the recall by our Federal House of Representative, state senator and state assemblywoman an endorsement of a person lacking good morals, self-serving, deceitful and acts above the rest of us.

The collective political position is that a recall would distract the county from pressing issues of fire safety, homelessness, business growth and be a financial burden when his term expires in 2024. While these are all challenges we need to address, it’s a smoke screen to distract the citizens that a recall of this supervisor will somehow diminish our will to work to improve the quality of life we enjoy on a daily basis.

As a county we have spent much more money on payoffs to jilted law enforcement and departing county executives than would be spent on a recall.

If you had an infection on your face and the doctor said, “let’s wait until 2024 to treat the infection, it really isn’t that bad,” you would find another doctor. You also wouldn’t ask the doctor to delay the treatment or cure based on the cost of the procedure. As a county we have an infection on our face that needs to be removed and has long festered and divided us.

Trust is the one requirement that we have in every elected official. We trust that you will act in the best interest of the citizens and not yourself. We trust that you will not be deceitful when it comes to being transparent about any personal gain you might enjoy while in office. We trust that you have a good moral compass that guides you in making decisions that are fair and not self-serving. We trust that you will not allow position to taint good judgment and place you above the rest of us. We trust that you will put us first in all governing and personal decisions.

It is this trust that has been betrayed by the supervisor of District 4 and has been shown a blind eye by our elected federal, state and assembly officials.

As time draws near for the next set of elected officials to be chosen by the citizens of Napa County, we must have the same level of trust that they will be faithful to their moral compass, play fair, do the right thing, put us first, make our county strong and safe. Those candidates that we “trust” will be the ones filling the two open seats on the county building’s third floor. We must also choose to remove those that have betrayed our trust and can no longer stay on the third floor.

Please vote in November and if asked, consider your trust in who should lead us going forward and who is no longer worthy of that trust.

Bill Mellberg

Napa