The denial of the Le Colline application by the Board of Supervisors gives me hope. It provides an opportunity for Napa County to reconsider its wider policy regarding granting winery permits in the hillsides.

There are many considerations for disallowing such projects altogether and none in favor of facilitating them other than helping certain people “realize their dreams” as the Le Colline owners have stated. But there are places where such dreams can be realized to the community’s benefit and others where they are to its detriment. The Supervisors’ proper function is to weigh in all the pertinent factors associated with hillside projects. Helping realize people’s dreams is not one of them. At the same time, financial benefits which can last for a few decades must be weighed against irreversible environmental and safety consequences. Following are the factors the Board of Supervisors must consider against such projects:

Climate and water:

Through carbon sequestration, forests counteract our climate warming environment. Healthy forest removals for any purpose other than safety considerations counteract this benefit.

Claims that vineyard erosion control measures are the equivalent of that of forests are absurd. Trees break up the force by which rain falls onto the ground and foliage on the ground keeps it in place for extended periods of time thus preventing runoff. Vineyards (especially in the winter) and winery hard surface elements including driveways, promote runoff.

With the rainwater remaining on the ground under a leaf cover for extended periods of time, water has the chance to sink into the water table, vineyards and winery hard surfaces do not have this advantage. Even assuming that the erosion (not runoff) control measure is effective, this rainwater ends up in the ocean.

Safety:

Numerous studies have shown that a minimum of 85% of fires are caused by human activity. Introducing such activity by workers, visitors, maintenance services, vendors, events and their support infrastructure, invites the likelihood of catastrophic fires in our fire prone hillside areas.

The overwhelming number of hillside roads in Napa County are narrow and do not comply with the recently adopted California Road Safety Standards, which also apply to driveways. It is time for Napa County to comply with such standards and stop ignoring them.

The above mentioned standards are designed to facilitate evacuation routes and simultaneous access by large firefighting and EMS equipment. Napa County ought not enhance the likelihood of property and human casualties in case of a major fire event. Such catastrophic casualties were avoided by sheer luck during the Atlas Fire due to substandard evacuation routes at Soda Canyon Road.

Establishing general and clear parameters for projects in our fire prone hillsides will help reduce the costs incurred by applicants and the county, let alone the time and costs incurred by the public in appealing projects such as Le Colline.

George Caloyannidis

Calistoga