Letter: Support campaign contribution limits

In response to Elaine de Man’s letter “Keep Big Money out of local politics”, there is an interesting way to limit county and city contributions to candidates.

According to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, there are 24 counties out of the 58 in California and 74 cities of the 482 cities in California that have passed ordinances addressing campaign contributions.

An example of these ordinances is the City of Santa Rosa that limits campaign contributions to $500 per election. Others range from $150 to several thousand dollars.

Examples of counties that have approximately the same population as Napa County include Humboldt with 135,558 population and a campaign contribution limit of $1,500. Orange County with 136,416 population allows $1,900 per election, and Ventura with 106,433 population only allows $750 per election.

Ordinances such as these can be passed with 3 votes on a 5-member county board of supervisors or city council.

Currently, Napa County and the City of Napa have campaign contribution limits that are the same as the state of California, $4,900 per election. Whereas Congressional candidates can only receive $2,900 per election.

It’s up to voters to demand candidates support campaign contribution limits in Napa County and City races. If you belong to an organization that hosts candidate forums, make this issue a priority.

Sharon Macklin

Napa