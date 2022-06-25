Letter: Support for DA as Pelosi case plays out

I am writing this in support of our District Attorney Allison Haley, who is under attack from people who obviously don't know her nor her dedication to the cause of justice.

I have known Allison for 17 years. I was the assistant district attorney under Gary Lieberstein. Her intellect and strong character were immediately apparent at the time of her hiring. It was a pleasure supervising her until I retired in 2013. In all the years that I have known her she has demonstrated this strength of character and decency consistently. She is exactly the kind of person that we want (and have) as the chief law enforcement officer of Napa County.

Allison's character is under false and dangerous assault as a result of the Paul Pelosi DUI case because, just as most things today, ignorance, suspicion, and nastiness reigns over humanity. Her safety and the safety of her family has been placed at risk as a result of this ignorance, and yes, the campaign of misinformation, that somehow she is involved in protecting Paul Pelosi--absurd!

During my 45 year career I handled or supervised the handling of many hundreds of DUI cases. Paul Pelosi's case is being handled procedurally no differently than any other DUI case: suspect is arrested, reports are written, chemical test results are obtained, other evidence is collected and then it all is given to the DA's office for review and decision on what, if any charges should be filed.

Additionally, typically, the district attorney does not release those reports to the public, they are given to the defendant or his attorney. It's clear to anyone who is open minded (and not so jaded about the criminal justice system that they cannot fairly evaluate what is taking place) that there is no Pelosi protection conspiracy. And yet, civility has taken a back seat to the desire to tear down our leaders or find conspiracies when they don't exist.

Just as Stephanie Macumber wrote here recently, people should be patient and let the case play out where it should: in the courtroom. One other thing these conspiracy advocates should know: Napa County loves Allison Haley because they know what an exceptional person that she is!

Lee Philipson

St. Helena