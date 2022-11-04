Letter: Support for Donald Williams

Recent comments from the public regarding Donald Williams have been very complimentary. As his wife I can tell you: they are true.

But apart from being amiable will he work hard to serve the public? Definitely! He already has for the past four years. Hundreds of his students and customers testify to his work ethic and effectiveness on his website; donaldcalistoga.com

He listens, considers and responds. He is not reactive. He is respectful of others' ideas and opinions. He not only considers but is considerate. He wants to know what the public wants and needs... especially as the public distinguishes between wants and needs.

One of the main reasons Donald ran for council (in Calistoga) in 2018 was because he, with many of us concerned about water/sewer rates, saw the dismal disconnect between the public and the council over this critical issue. He was one of the many volunteers circulating petitions in protest of the rate hikes.

Likewise, a decade ago two large resorts were approved by the council in the context of a public that was largely uninformed about and unfamiliar with the process. Donald saw a need for the public to be involved in zoning discussions much earlier.

Donald has consciously and diligently communicated with the public via an email list of well over 1,000 residents that he took the initiative to build. He communicates as quickly as possible about issues that come before the council. And he actually responds to emails and phone calls. He works toward an informed public that includes everyone's voice, so that the decisions he makes on council are based on what the residents want.

Donald believes that serving as mayor means understanding who Calistogans are, what they want and need for this place we share, and finding the best way to achieve those goals.

Charlotte Williams

Calistoga