Letter: Support for Mayacamas charter school

Being a member of a school board is not easy these days. The persistent COVID-19 pandemic, changing community demographics impacting enrollment and resources, and ever-changing priorities from Sacramento mean our school board Trustees are often responding to the crises of the moment at the expense of thoughtful planning for the future.

During these challenging times it can also be tempting to equate the school “system” with the families and students the system exists to serve. This leads to a temptation to consider students — and the money that follows them - as property of the district, and to budget cuts and school closings to prioritize system maintenance over the unique and individual needs of the students. This kind of thinking may be, at least in part, behind the recommendation by NVUSD staff that the Trustees vote to deny the application to open Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

The Trustees should resist this temptation and put the needs of families and students first by voting to approve the petition to open Mayacamas next fall.

As a former NVUSD Trustee myself, I do not make this recommendation lightly; I understand the unique pressure the Trustees are under. Not only does NVUSD enroll over 16,000 students, the District also employs over 1,600 adults. Trustees should ensure that the people in our system who are dedicated to the education of Napa Valley children are treated with the respect they deserve.

So, when the NVUSD staff report references the potential for positions to be eliminated because parents choose to send their children to Mayacamas, I am sympathetic to that argument. No employer wants to be responsible for potential job losses.

The staff report assumed drastic economic impacts would occur if Mayacamas reaches and operates at full capacity in its first five years. Even if Mayacamas grows that quickly, the impact on the District would only result in a 1.5% reduction in expected revenues for the district — while reducing substantial costs that will be incurred in educating those students who choose to attend Mayacamas. With over $29 million in additional COVID relief funds above those expected revenues, and several years to make needed adjustments, I am confident the district can minimize or eliminate potential staff reductions. Moreover, staffing opportunities may well be available at Mayacamas that would offer exciting educational opportunities for current District staff.

In any case, it cannot be the priority of a school district to prioritize the theoretical impact on the jobs of adults over the educational needs of children, especially in light of the significant reduction in middle school options over the last few years.

The Mayacamas petition really shines in its focus on meeting an important need for a different middle school option. In its plans for a partnership with New Tech Network, it creates a bridge between NVUSD’s elementary and high schools. And Mayacamas will be implementing a pediatrician-recommended later start time (with before- and after-school options for families that need them) in a small-school setting that does not currently exist.

Mayacamas also will be committed to providing individual learning plans for all students, encouraging them to participate in the ownership of their education.

Finally, they have already secured a school site (the former St. John’s school site on Napa St.) that will be able to easily be ready for use by the time school starts again in the fall.

Rarely does a charter school petition so thoughtfully seek to provide a complementary school to the offerings that currently exist within the district.

I urge the Trustees to take this opportunity to say yes to hundreds of parents, teachers, students, and community members who want to be part of providing high-quality education options to Napa Valley students.

The Mayacamas Charter Middle School petition is worthy of their support, and I enthusiastically encourage them to approve it.

Chuck Meibeyer

NVUSD Trustee, 1993-1997