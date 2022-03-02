 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support for Pedroza

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza is a role model for young people who want to serve their community. His values and commitment to our community and his family speak loudly of his desire to make Napa a community to be proud to live in.

He supported us during the fires and then again during the pandemic. Alfredo will be there for us, and we will be there for him.

Even after confirmation from the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission that there was no conflict of interest, he still decided to recuse himself from the Walt Ranch vote. I fully support Alfredo Pedroza.

Rolando Herrera

Napa

