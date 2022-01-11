Letter: Support for solar energy

Solar energy has always stood as the most promising alternative to fossil fuels. Now, it has become a practical solution, and one of the most effective ways of slowing down climate change.

For the past several years, our state has provided substantial incentives to support residential rooftop solar, with excellent results.

Now, in a cringe-worthy proposal, the state Public Utilities Commission may change their active support for solar. The new rules would reduce the residential solar savings rate by 57- 70% or more. Instead of being rewarded for changing to solar power, those ratepayers would be charged an average of $50 a month simply for having rooftop solar. We and our neighbors would be discouraged from going solar in an ongoing and critical way: we would be fined for our efforts to confront climate change. I think we have a right to feel betrayed.

Small solar arrays, like those on our houses, are less expensive and, unlike large solar installations, don’t harm the environment. Rooftop solar now saves homeowners an estimated $300 a year on energy bills. The process of installing solar panels even creates jobs. What’s not to like about California’s existing rules for solar?

Wait, wait, don’t tell me. As more ratepayers switch to solar, it may raise the rates of those still using fossil fuels to heat their homes, due to the costs of maintaining the existing gas lines for a smaller customer base. And that is a valid issue, especially for families with low incomes. To address this, PG&E might be more forthcoming with subsidies; the state might step in with assistance, and the incentives to switch to solar roof installations might be increased to bring more of us in.

But, to come to that, how should we define “expensive”? With the planet now in crisis, we’re already rebuilding vast areas after floods, fires, and severe storms. We’re losing agricultural land in all parts of the world, to hotter and dryer weather. In Sicily, they now talk of replacing ancient olive groves with mango trees. Not good.

With dogged optimism that our voices will be heard by the California Public Utilities Commission, with whose members we share an increasingly imperiled planet, I remain, yours truly,

Susan Crosby

Napa