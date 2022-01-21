Letter: Support for Triple A Study Act

Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won't receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need.

That's why I'm urging Sen. Alex Padilla, Sen. Diane Feinstein, and Rep. Katie Powers to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).

The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system, and private insurers will all benefit from this information.

As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was a big challenge to overcome due to insurance denials though I paid high premiums.

It was a life changer when I finally got my leg, and I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity, so they can live the life they want to live — to play with their children, work and serve their communities without limits because of lack of a prosthetic.

The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.

Ellen K. Morgan

Volunteer, Amputee Coalition

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.