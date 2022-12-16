 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support local nonprofits

CanDo Napa Valley is hosting the Napa Valley Give!Guide for the 10th year and 72 local nonprofit organizations are participating in this year’s campaign, which runs through Dec. 31. The Give!Guide has raised over $4 million for groups who serve our community in so many ways.

These are neighbors helping neighbors, helping the environment, supporting health and wellness, education, the arts, and filling the gaps in our social safety net, so our whole community is stronger and more resilient.

CanDo’s Give!Guide makes it easy to give. Minimum donation is $10, so everyone can share their love and show their support.

I volunteer with Loving Animals Providing Smiles (LAPS), and we are privileged to have been a participant for the past nine years of the Give!Guide. Our group trains volunteers and their pets to bring quality animal-assisted interactions to children, teens and seniors in Napa County. We love knowing our neighbors are meeting LAPS and seeing the work we do through our participation in the Give!Guide.

Please take a few moments during this busy season to visit CanDo’s Give!Guide website to meet so many worthy organizations at CanDoGiveGuide.org

Gwenn McKenzie

Volunteer, Loving Animals Providing Smiles (LAPS)

