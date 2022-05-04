Letter: Support Measure L to support Napa

The recent April wildfires in New Mexico, Texas, Florida, Nebraska and more — 17 states in all — make me wonder at the decision by Jack Gray and the Napa County Taxpayers Association to not support Measure L, the ¼ cent county sales tax for fire prevention. Jack may know taxes but he doesn’t know jack about keeping Napa safer from fires.

The nearly 4 million annual tourists to Napa pay sales taxes that will go to keep their destination tourist worthy. Their argument is that there is plenty of money available from state and federal sources to pay for the extensive measures required to help prevent fires. But what guarantee is there that Napa County (0.5% of California in area, and 0.03% of the population) will see enough or any of it.

Measure L will bring 8 to 10 million dollars to Napa County for fire prevention.

The Taxpayers Association is concerned about the added tax burden to lower income

families who worry about the cost of food, housing, and transportation, however most food, lodging, and basic services don't have sales taxes. One would need to spend $4,000 a year on gas to pay the extra $10 in tax.

We would like to think that, like before, our friends at PG&E will make sure that their

equipment caused hillside fires are a thing in the past. Really? What about campfires, lightning or arson? Fire breaks, forest roads, clear spaces, fire fighting equipment and personnel all cost money that Napa County can be guaranteed by Measure L to help prevent schools and businesses from having to close, and keep the smoke from our sky and our N95 masks off.

I want to urge everyone to Vote YES on Measure L. And if you live in the city and say that it’s not our problem and that it can’t happen here, please drive to Santa Rosa some day and visit the rebuilt Coffey Park and then ask that question.

Richard Beck

Napa