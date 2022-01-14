Letter: Support solar energy

On Dec. 8, 2021, the California Public Utility Commission proposed changes siding with PG&E to gut our current solar power compensation or net metering with an 80% cut and adding the monthly penalty for solar to $57 a month.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

In 2016, I installed solar as a long-term investment and to contribute to a collective goal of a statewide use of alternative power. A local grid is more effective for peak demand without transmission line losses, and solar is installed on pre-existing roofs.

Solar reduces long-term greenhouse gasses. Social costs for health issues like asthma are reduced. If I elect to install a battery system with my local contractor (who would go out of business, if this is enacted), I will forfeit my net metering rate, thus quadrupling my payback period on my solar system.

The “P” in CPUC is PUBLIC, not corporate lobbyists. We must voice our support for solar and fight against for-profit utilities that are only beholden to executive payouts and shareholder profits.

Bayard Fox

Napa