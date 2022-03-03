Letter: Support the Mayacamas petition

When we moved to Napa almost nine years ago and we were exploring where to live and where to enroll our young children in school, we knew we wanted to send them to public schools and did not even consider private school as an option.

I was raised in an agricultural community where the public school demographics were a lot like Napa. I attended public schools, and my mother was a public school teacher and middle school counselor until she retired.

My husband spent his childhood in Midwest public schools and his mother was on the school board. So for us, public school was not just a choice, it was a commitment.

As a new resident of Napa, I quickly fell in love with the sense of community here, the way people came together to help each other after the earthquake, the way neighbors practically fell over each other trying to help each other during the fires. I have been overcome by the community’s ability to find answers to problems and to find help for those in need.

Therefore, as one of the lead petitioners in the fight to establish Mayacamas Charter Middle School, I have been completely taken aback by the level of vitriol and antagonism by the opposition that has been leveled against me personally, and against anyone who dares voice support for education options in our community.

I have been appalled by the lengths to which people are willing to spread lies and misrepresentations to achieve their political ends, and I’m saddened by the extent to which some of the education establishment have been willing to spread those lies as a way to maintain power and control over Napa’s educational dollars.

As lead petitioners, we have put our best foot forward, and worked with parents, teachers, and some of the best charter experts in the state to create a thoughtful, comprehensive and meaningful charter petition.

The petition is strong. It is in fact likely the most comprehensive petition ever submitted to Napa Valley Unified School District, and now the Napa County Office of Education, for review.

Prior submissions are far less detailed and complex in their description of curricula than our 183-page petition. Yet NVUSD approved those previous charters, and rightly so.

The truth is that there was, and is, no legal basis for denying the Mayacamas petition. The detractors have thrown around a lot of spaghetti attempting to argue that the Mayacamas petition presents an unsound educational program for the students to be enrolled, and that we are demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the program set forth in the petition.

However, when compared to other charters previously approved and other charters the District Trustees publicly claim to support, charters that were successful for decades, these statements are clearly false.

There is simply no data to support these empty claims, and the motivations for these claims are clearly political. The current NVUSD leadership simply chose to actively and aggressively oppose the Mayacamas petition from the very beginning.

And here is another truth: It’s OK for us to disagree. You can dislike Mayacamas because you don’t like charters generally, or because you want all public schools to be district public schools. You can dislike Mayacamas because you think it’s unfair that it’s a small school and your middle school is a large school, or because the district broke its promise to build you a new school.

You can dislike our school for any reason. But that dislike should not translate into the promulgation of falsities for political gain. And that dislike should not mean that we are enemies.

Because in the end, we all want the same thing: strong public schools for Napa families. We might not agree on how to get there, but we are all part of the same community, and our community is strong. Please don’t buy into the divisive narrative. Let the true facts speak for themselves, and allow the County Office of Education Board of Trustees to make the decision that is dictated by the law.

Whether you agree or not, the law dictates the approval of Mayacamas Charter Middle School. There is room for our school amongst the other public middle schools. And I promise, that we as a community have the skills and resources to provide a diverse-by-design project-based learning public school steeped in a culture of social-emotional learning that will provide a downtown option for the Napa families who need it most.

Jolene A Yee

Napa