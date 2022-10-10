Letter: Support these candidates on Nov. 8

Progressive Women of Napa Valley has endorsed the following candidates because of their commitment and proven experience addressing issues that Napa County faces including developing solutions to affordable housing, protecting our natural environment and collaborating with others.

Joelle Gallagher, candidate for supervisor District 1, has 30 years of unique experience providing leadership in Napa County. Joelle is currently the executive director of First 5 Napa County. She has served as the executive director of COPE Family Services, the executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and for the past five years as Brad Wagenknecht’s representative to the Napa County Planning Commission. Joellle is a founding member of the Community Housing Coalition in Napa. We believe Joelle has the experience and leadership skills to move our county forward protecting our watershed, housing needs and our agricultural industry.

Anne Cottrell, candidate for District 3, brings an innovative and consensus-building voice to the challenges and opportunities for everyone in Napa County. Anne was born and raised in St. Helena, the heart of District 3. Anne is a bridge builder, navigating compromise, and forging solutions. She takes a balanced approach and is pragmatic. Anne understands that to solve the challenges in our community, we need to work together. Anne has served on the Napa County Planning Commission for the past five years and has a deep understanding of the issues that face the citizens of District 3.

Anna Chouteau, candidate and incumbent for St. Helena City Council, continues tackling the pressing challenges of our times by working collaboratively toward smart decisions that sustain us. She led the creation of the Napa County Climate Action Committee in collaboration with Supervisor Wagenknecht and other elected officials willing to work on a regional approach to climate action.

Elba Gonzalez-Mares is an incumbent running for her second term as a trustee for Napa Unified School District, Area 6. Elba is the health services manager at Children’s Health Initiative, helping children in Napa County have affordable health care and access to services. She has served as a board member for First 5 Napa County, Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center, the Community Foundation and volunteers her time as a mentor at Puente, a Napa Valley College program focused on helping first generation Latino students gain access to higher education.

Liz Alessio and Mary Luros are incumbents on the Napa City Council who are running again. Progressive Women has endorsed them in the past because of their willingness to work with the city on issues such as accessory dwelling units. They have proven their commitment to our community needs.

These candidates deserve your vote with track records of leadership. They have proven their commitment to our communities.

Judy Myers

Progressive Women of Napa Valley