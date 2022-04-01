Letter: Supporting Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisor

Anna Chouteau and I first met at Bookmark Napa Valley, the public library's annual fundraiser. We had a memorable conversation about her Emerge training, her family, St. Helena, and her deep interest in politics. I knew from that conversation that Anna was an exceptionally dedicated public servant and community member.

My husband Dick and I have met and supported many candidates over the years. Anna stands out in terms of her work ethic, professional experience, energy and passion. As an elected member of the St. Helena City Council, Anna has demonstrated that she has both the understanding of the issues that face our community and real-world experience to deal with them.

Anna has a unique ability to facilitate change in local government while working with people from a multitude of backgrounds. Her record shows that she's able to cut through the red tape and actually make change happen. She advocated for the new pop-up permit that allowed new businesses to move into empty spaces on Main Street easily and also was instrumental in the city offering its FLUME rebate program to help people conserve water.

Our small cities, towns and rural areas are facing incredible challenges. Not only does Anna have direct experience going through the economic, fire, and drought emergencies as a private citizen and an elected official, she has demonstrated a warm, compassionate and inclusive leadership that brings people into the civic process.

Anna is tireless in the way she has shown up for our community; you'll see her at the Cameo, at the library, at Nimbus with her children, at SHUSD committees and schools, the Farmers Market, putting up the Gratitude Wall, Fire Preparedness meetings, Sunshine and so on.

The list goes on and on. Anna’s direct experience and continuing work in our community make her an exceptional candidate for the supervisor position. Anna offers a fresh perspective and new thinking that is so needed in our local leaders as our community faces a myriad of difficult issues.

Ultimately, Anna's reason for running is to help her community by being that vital voice that represents her constituents on the Napa County Commission.

Anna is running for all the right reasons and she has the experience and dedication to be an outstanding supervisor. I hope you will join me in supporting and voting for Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisor on June 7.

Sue Wollack

St. Helena