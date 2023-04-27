Supporting families to keep children safe

On behalf of the Napa County Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC), I want to thank the Napa County Board of Supervisors for proclaiming April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month. This proclamation is an important step in protecting Napa’s children, as it highlights the role the community plays in supporting Napa County families and preventing child abuse and neglect.

The economic challenges and disasters that have impacted Napa County in recent years have disproportionately impacted our most marginalized families. Despite their best intentions, the stress of these additional challenges can result in otherwise well-intentioned parents causing their children harm or neglecting their needs. This proclamation emphasizes the role the community plays in supporting struggling families so that all children are safe, healthy, and thriving.

The good news is that we can all help keep children safe. By supporting parents and caregivers through crises and minimizing risk factors such as poverty, domestic violence, racial inequity, and mental health issues, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect. Research shows that child abuse and neglect can result in long-term mental and physical consequences for victims, so prevention is vital in raising children who thrive.

Thankfully, protective factors can help prevent or minimize these risk factors. Protective factors are attributes, behaviors, and conditions in individuals, families, and communities that promote the health and well-being of children and families. They include things like building parental resilience; providing concrete support such as housing, food, and medical care; fostering social connections; and cultivating knowledge of parenting and child development.

Cope Family Center and the other CAPC members work together using an approach that emphasizes protective factors: parents are connected with resources and support that emphasize their strengths while also identifying areas where they need assistance, thereby reducing the chances of child abuse and neglect. By recognizing and building on existing strengths within families and our community, we can support all families in providing a healthy, safe, and loving environment for their children.

Michele Grupe

Executive Director, Cope Family Center