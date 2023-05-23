May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and I want to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting the mental health of parents, not only to ensure their emotional and physical wellbeing, but so that their children can grow up safe, healthy and nurtured.

It is particularly difficult to be a parent in the U.S. right now; attacks on reproductive rights, a lack of affordable childcare, inadequate parental leave, and the fear and uncertainty around children’s safety in school make this a stressful time to raise a child.

These factors, as well as inadequate and inequitable medical care for many pregnant people and a lack of affordable mental health care overall can make the stress overwhelming for some parents. This stress can have a negative effect on children, making it particularly important to establish a solid support system for struggling parents.

The current numbers around parental mental health in the U.S. are stark: 1 in 3 pregnant people experience anxiety or depression during or after pregnancy, and between 5% and 14% of pregnant and postpartum individuals have thoughts of self-harm or suicidal ideation. In addition, 1 in 3 women identify their birthing experience as traumatic, increasing the likelihood of developing post-traumatic stress disorder post-partum.

Mental health struggles are also common among non-birthing parents and caregivers. For example, the CDC found that about 4% of fathers experience depression in the first year of their child’s life, and this number jumps to 1 in 5 fathers by the time their child reaches 12 years old.

One common symptom of mental health issues like depression is the decreased ability to care for oneself, including an inability to carry out hygiene routines, eat regular and nutritious meals, and stick to a regular sleep schedule. These symptoms can affect children, and parents with mental health disorders may be more prone to harmful parenting behaviors and an inability to meet their children’s mental, developmental and physical needs.

Unfortunately, children are particularly sensitive to the effects of mental illness in the home, and this stress can lead to immediate and long-term consequences. Children of parents who have a mental health disorder are more likely to develop mental health issues of their own.

The physical, mental and behavioral consequences of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can also follow children into adulthood. Adults who experience prolonged stress and trauma in childhood are more likely to have poor health in adulthood, and they are more likely to experience health problems like heart disease, cancer, depression and anxiety. They are also at an increased risk of suicide.

While systemic changes need to be made to better support parents and caregivers, until these changes are made, family resource centers like Cope Family Center work to fill these gaps in service.

Cope in particular works to support families through its Home Visiting Program. Family Support Specialists work with families from a child’s birth or early childhood until the child enters kindergarten. In addition to teaching parents about their child’s development and helping parents to build positive parenting skills, the program includes developmental assessments and screenings for maternal depression. Cope also distributes emergency resources like formula, diapers and baby wipes to struggling parents, provides parenting classes, and connects families to other services like mental health and housing support.

At the heart of this service model is the belief that providing parents with the necessary resources, skills and support is vital in raising children who are safe, healthy, and thriving. Ensuring that parents and caregivers are supported mentally, physically and financially is the first step in protecting children and preventing adverse childhood experiences, which is essential for children to grow into healthy, well-adjusted adults.

Mental health cannot be disconnected from the economic and socio-political realities of our community. To promote the safety and wellbeing of our children and families, we must provide parents with the resources and support to raise well-cared for children in safe, healthy, and loving homes.

Michele Grupe

Cope Family Center Executive Director