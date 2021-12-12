Letter: Supporting local water supplies

I write as President & CEO of Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery in St. Helena, and as a member of the Groundwater Sustainability Planning Advisory Committee (GSPAC), on which I represented the Napa Valley Vintners, to share my thoughts on the draft plan which was initially presented to our Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7 (we expect it to be continued to Tuesday, Jan.11, 2022).

The GSPAC met roughly 20 times over the last 19 months to arrive at the Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) that our Board is now considering. Votes were taken at all relevant times, and the standard of a super majority (67% approval) was achieved – most votes reached a level well above this minimum. This draft plan that is now being considered received over 80% committee approval.

Throughout this long process, all 25 members took their roles seriously, working hard over many presentations and hours to create a meaningful plan that will protect our scarcest shared resource, in this case the groundwater in our subbasin. The board, which is also the Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA), created this committee and tasked it with this important work. We have diligently followed through in good faith, and I call upon the board (GSA) to do the same.

This plan is lengthy. It is dense, and it is technical. It is in the best interest of all of us in Napa County to have our plan approved by the Department of Water Resources (DWR) so as to retain local control. I believe that the best chance for this lies in the DWR not receiving correspondence from residents of Napa County against the draft plan.

It will behoove us to show a united front, which can happen if the GSA chooses to act on and implement this plan with the same diligence that went into its creation.

Both the Letter of Transmittal (authored by David Graves and Alan Galbraith, GSPAC Chair and Vice Chair, respectively) and the Executive Summary speak well to what we as the GSPAC strongly recommend, which can be distilled as follows:

-- That the plan be adopted and submitted to the DWR;

-- That a Technical Work Group be created immediately (by Friday, Feb. 25) to assist our county with its implementation;

-- The TWG must be scientifically and technically unassailable, working to ensure that our water resources are monitored and measured, and that findings are immediately acted upon, such that we can successfully protect our groundwater resources;

-- Adaptive Management is a core component of the plan that must involve upfront field testing, evaluation of results, and adjustment followed by broad scale application, followed by further revision as needed, informed by deliberation of the Technical Work Group;

-- That the GSA will actively engage with the TWG in implementing the plan, thus offering our subbasin the thoughtful and rigorous oversight that will ensure that our groundwater resources are stewarded well now and into the future.

From a holistic level, I believe it is crucial that the county follow through on this plan in good faith, with the highest level of scientific and technical expertise at its side. This is an opportunity to show our community that its citizens are valued and listened to, to show those that volunteer for committee work such as this that their time and commitment matters, and most importantly, to show that our county is serious about stewarding our scarcest shared resource well, knowing that climate change is here, its effects are apparent and being deeply felt, and that we need to work together to ensure that Napa County remains a robust community with local water supplies that support its people, its businesses (among them agriculture), and its natural environment.

Beth Novak Milliken

St. Helena