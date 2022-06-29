Letter: Supreme Court decision baffling

It seems woefully shortsighted of our Supreme Court justices to express the opinion that our Constitution is a static, dead document that cannot be improved or changed with the increased knowledge and understanding available to later generations.

It seems to me unclear how the Justices Thomas and Coney Barrett can miss the irony of their views. If we only allow the ideas expressed at the time of the writing of the original Constitution, I believe Ms. Coney Barrett would find herself without legal person-hood. Weren’t women the chattel of their fathers, brothers, or husbands and therefore without legal rights? Could they even legally sign documents, own property, open a bank account, attend university, or vote, much less aspire to a powerful, professional position like that of justice?

And Mr. Thomas’ opinion is equally baffling. Wasn’t it illegal in most states to even teach African-Americans to read, nevermind allow them to attend institutions of higher learning? If born in a southern state he would have been considered 3/5 of a person for purposes of population count, but have no legal rights at all to even his physical body.

How these two highly educated people could reach the decision that our Constitution should only be considered in its historical original as complete and immutable baffles me. Should we return to the good old days when only white, educated, male property-owners are able to vote? Should we go back to horses and wagons because automobiles aren’t mentioned in the original Constitution? How about medicine? Leeches anyone?

Nancy Moore

Napa