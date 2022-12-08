Letter: Survivors of Suicide Loss conference a success

We would like to thank the Napa Valley Register for publishing our announcement of the Conference for Survivors of Suicide Loss, held at Providence Queen of the Valley Hospital on Nov. 19. It was sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in 17 countries around the world.
We had a good turnout and met our objective of participants feeling connected to other survivors in a nurturing and safe environment. Participants have experienced unimaginable losses, and just attending the event can be challenging.
We are also expressing our gratitude to The Queen for hosting us, for the Trancas Street Safeway, Lincoln Avenue Starbucks and the Golden Bagel Café for their generous donations of food and coffee for the continental breakfast. Asking for donations can be a humbling experience. They all responded in a positive and supportive way.
We are also thankful to all the different Napa coffee shops for continuing to post our Suicide Prevention flyers with the new national 988 hotline number for people in a mental health crisis. We hear comments from staff like, “this is such an important thing,” and we know that having that 988 number known can make a difference between life and death.
We feel so fortunate to be part of such a supportive community for meeting the mental health needs of our residents. We hope that if you know of any survivors of suicide loss you let them know of this annual event. To keep posted of next year’s locations, visit https://afsp.org/.
AFSP also provides many other resources for survivors of suicide loss, and is a wealth of resources for community education and programs to prevent suicide.
Denise Bleuel and Jim Warnock
Napa