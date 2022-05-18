Letter: Suzanne Besú Truchard has my vote

In today’s highly polarized society, education seems to be one of the many things at the forefront, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. On the news, we hear about various issues in our education system, but what we don’t hear about are the individual educators. During the height of the pandemic, we seemed to have forgotten about the people who work so hard with our kids every day. I value our education system and know that the demand for teachers is something we cannot ignore.

Did you know that there is a candidate running for Napa County Board of Supervisors who has direct involvement in promoting the importance of education? Her name is Suzanne Besú Truchard, and while she may not have been a teacher, she has been a tutor and a mentor for underprivileged students applying to college for over twenty years.

Like most people who get involved in education, this act is extraordinarily compassionate and one of the many things that can contribute to our children’s success. What drives her work in education is her personal experience with schooling that shaped the trajectory of her life. Her family arrived from Cuba with nothing and had to start over. When she was admitted to Harvard and her family could not afford the tuition, the community came together to put her through college. This story is remarkable and imprinted in Suzanne the importance of giving back.

During the times we are living in, where everything feels gloomy with all that is happening in the world, we need that compassion from our leaders to get things done effectively. Suzanne will be an incredible addition to the Board of Supervisors.

Chandini Perera

Napa