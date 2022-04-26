Letter: Suzanne Besú Truchard is the right leadership for Napa County Board of Supervisors

Amidst turbulent times, now more than ever, we need thoughtful leaders that will steer Napa County in the right direction. From the ongoing drought to an ever-increasing cost of living, we believe there is one person who has the strength and determination to take on all of these challenges: Suzanne Besú Truchard. Suzanne has a pragmatic and solution-oriented approach to the challenges facing our county.

Suzanne comes from modest means and was raised with a strong work ethic, resulting in her receiving degrees from both Harvard University and Northwestern University. She is committed not only to preserving Napa County’s rural and agricultural heritage but also to finding economic and environmentally sustainable solutions to the issues our community is facing. She brings a valuable experience-base and a proactive drive that will unequivocally better the future of our county. She also cares deeply about ensuring all residents of the county are informed, involved and heard from.

All of her attributes will provide a unique, balanced, and empathic voice to the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Suzanne has the grit, passion, and resolve to work for all Napans, and we could not be more excited to support her for supervisor. We encourage all citizens in District 1 to do the same.

David and Christine Wilson

Napa