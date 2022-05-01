Letter: Suzanne Besú Truchard listens to the community’s needs

As a former member of the Executive Committee for the Ole Health Foundation, I had the opportunity to collaborate with Suzanne Besú Truchard on a regular basis.

Suzanne’s level-headed and collaborative demeanor allowed her to listen to differing positions amongst board members and support the group in moving toward consensus. During our time at the Ole Health Foundation, we dealt with a change in leadership and the completion of the Ole Health campus in South Napa. A change in leadership could have stalled the opening of the OLE Health South Napa Campus, however, with Suzanne’s focus on the bigger overall impact to the community, the Executive Committee thrived and campus opened on time.

Suzanne has unequivocally fulfilled the need that so many of us have wanted – to listen to the community’s needs. She has professional acumen in local government law. To boot, she has a caring, compassionate, and vested heart in the Napa Valley, along with much-needed fresh ideas on how to solve our most pressing issues.

Her participation in the Napa Oaks controversy allowed Napa Valley to experience her civic-minded passion on a contentious matter. She is a candidate that is not afraid to put in the hard work to move the community forward. Napa Valley is dealing with severe housing affordability issues, homelessness, drought and healthcare issues. Suzanne is the only and best choice for District 1 supervisor – she has my absolute support.

Janette Brooks

Napa