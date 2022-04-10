Letter: Suzanne Truchard best candidate for Napa County District 1 supervisor

Suzanne Truchard, a candidate for the Board of Supervisors, District 1 is a land use attorney and broker, business woman, wife and mother of two.

She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Ole Health, the Boys and Girls Club and has served extensively within the Hispanic community through her pro bono work.

She has lived here a dozen years and brings outside life and professional experience that Napa will most certainly benefit from. She is a fluent Spanish speaker who was born and raised in the Cuban diaspora of Miami.

She has lived in Boston where she obtained a degree in Public Health Policy from Harvard University. She went on to obtain a law degree at Northwestern University School of Law.

She is a graduate of Leadership Napa Valley, is a recipient of the North Bay Business Journal’s Latino Business Leadership Award, and participates in the Napa Latino Leadership Association.

These are important qualifications that reflect a high level of expertise and experience that Suzanne will bring to the Board. Just as important as qualifications are the qualities necessary to lead. I found out personally how effective Suzanne is as a leader when I worked alongside her during Stop Napa Oaks.

She relishes complex issues, is an excellent communicator, collaborates effectively, is respectful of others and has a tireless work ethic. She has both the qualifications and qualities that will make her an outstanding District 1 supervisor. I’m excited to vote for her and encourage you to do the same.

Carol Barge

Napa