Letter: Suzanne Truchard is my choice for supervisor

Throughout my time living in Napa, I have not been very involved or interested in following local politics. That changed when Suzanne Truchard knocked on my door. I'd never actually had a real conversation with someone trying to convince me to vote for them. I immediately felt her energy and felt like we could have spoken all night long!

Also being from the East Coast, I immediately felt a connection with Suzanne. I learned that her parents fled Castro’s Cuba and landed in Miami and were raised by a single mother, who put herself through college and law school at two prestigious institutions. I was beyond impressed.

She came out to Napa shortly after school, and hit the ground running in an effort to improve her new home for all of us, spearheading the grassroots opposition to the Napa Oaks development. Though the powerful developers tried to silence her voice, she would not be silenced and used her experience as a land-use attorney and real estate professional to beat the developers at their own game. Talk about a powerhouse!

I am not exactly sure if or when this woman sleeps. Suzanne is also a mentor to our area’s underserved youth and has helped dozens of kids enroll and complete their college education who otherwise would not have thought it to be an option. She has spent her life here working to improve the quality of life for all Napans. Suzanne will continue to better our community as District 1 Supervisor. Please join me in voting for Suzanne by mail or in person by Nov. 8.

Tracey Nauright

Napa

