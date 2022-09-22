Letter: Suzanne Truchard is the leader Napa needs

I have had the unfortunate experience of having my childhood home nearly burn down many times over the years. It has gotten much worse in past years, specifically during the Lighting Complex fires where the fire burned 200 feet away from my parents.

Speaking with Suzanne Truchard in town makes me feel more hopeful and optimistic. Suzanne’s ideas regarding the prevention of overdevelopment and reduction of our green spaces, and incentivizing the proliferation of renewables as a primary source of energy are practical, realistic steps in Napa that reach across all political spectrums.

Climate change is an existential threat to our county, more so than others due to our grand agricultural industry and wine-making heritage. She is also passionate about conserving our valuable water resources while providing equitable access to both our thriving industries and residents.

As a fisherman, I appreciate that water conservation is one of her main concerns. She has strong business-minded solutions and a family-focused perspective that makes her the best candidate to be Napa County’s District 1 Supervisor.

Her experience as a land-use attorney, a local realtor, and an advocate who successfully fought to preserve our greenbelt which was threatened by the Napa Oaks development project makes her uniquely qualified to lead our city, county and community for a sustainable future.

I urge all my fellow Napan's in the 1st District to vote for Suzanne Truchard to the Board of Supervisors on or before Nov. 8 . Suzanne will be able to reach all sides of pressing issues and will be the leader Napa needs for the present and our future.

Steven Bowen

Napa