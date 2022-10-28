Letter: Suzanne Truchard is the leadership change we need

Does Napa County want more of the same ineffectual leadership or do we as citizens want to see the issues facing our community actually be addressed? Issues like homelessness, affordable housing, natural disasters, workforce, transportation, and public safety. It seems over the past few years, there's been a lot of talk but not much action.

Me? I want change. I want to see those elected to our Board of Supervisors be realistic, moderate and, most importantly, solutions oriented. I also want leaders who bring expertise backed by education and training to their role. The kind of expertise that is truly most relevant to our community’s unique needs.

This is why I am urging all my fellow neighbors in District 1 to vote for Suzanne Truchard. As a successful land use attorney deeply immersed in our community, Suzanne understands the complexities of our economy – an economy where commerce and agriculture meet. Where issues like water, wildfires, conservation and tourism often seem at odds, yet have to find a way to not only coexist but be mutually beneficial.

For the real solutions needed, Suzanne Truchard is the right choice for our next District 1 supervisor.

Courtney Wilson

Napa