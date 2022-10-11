Letter: Suzanne Truchard will do the work for Napa County

I believe Suzanne Truchard is the best candidate for District 1 Supervisor because she has the right vision for Napa’s future and is untethered to decades of stagnant thinking.

When Suzanne is faced with a question, a problem or an opportunity, she does the work. She researches, studies, and dives in talking to everyday citizens, experts, and even opponents to understand all sides of an issue.

She is versed in water management, land use, and fire mitigation measures. She has heard the concerns of the citizens and fought alongside residents to stop the Napa Oaks housing project development.

I’ve worked closely with Suzanne and have known her personally for more than a decade. I can attest to her work ethic, her intellect, and her drive to do the work. Perhaps even more important are her values and compassion. I’ve watched her lead a clean campaign with integrity and a sincere desire to help her community.

She has endorsements and support from many community leaders, including Senator Bill Dodd; current board of supervisors members Diane Dillon and Ryan Gregory; former Mayor Jill Techel; and the majority of the City Council Members including Mary Luros, Bernie Narvaez, and Beth Painter.

What's more, organizations and individuals that her opponent has led, such as the Napa County Farm Bureau, have chosen to support Suzanne, which speaks volumes about Suzanne's leadership.

Through hundreds of conversations with District 1 residents and dozens more elected officials and parties on all sides, she is ready to serve Napa and bring our community together.

A vote for Suzanne Truchard is the right choice for Napa’s future.

Gwen McGill

Napa