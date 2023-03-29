I’ve been living in Napa most of my 65 years. I am a lover of nature and especially trees.

Napa was once considered a tree-loving or tree-friendly city. What I’ve been seeing is tree torture.

What l’m see seeing is uneducated people pruning trees, doing unnecessary and often damaging work on them. Some of this work is being done on city street trees which, the last I knew, required a certification and/or permit to prune.

Vintage High School and Napa Valley College used to offer education in horticulture. I’m seeing less people learning proper gardening. Uneducated “professionals” are teaching others to do garden work that I fear the public considers normal and acceptable.

I encourage people to educate themselves in proper gardening techniques and general landscape health. Soil health is essential to all plants and trees. My motto is mulch, mulch, mulch! Also, ask yourselves: Is a lawn necessary?

I could go on and on, but what I really want to say is, get educated and educate the gardeners in this town.

P.S.: UC Davis offers education to the public in the Master Gardeners program.

Archie Euser

Napa