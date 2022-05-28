Letter: Taxes never expire, so vote no on Measure L

Measure L sounds like another tax and spend scheme to dupe the working poor into paying for wealthy land and wine barons' fire prevention. For those privileged folks who can afford live in a beautiful rustic setting and escape urban blight, wildfires come with the territory and they should pay for their own fire protection, instead of taxing the already overtaxed, overcharged, citizenry and creating a new bureaucracy (like the open space district) which will be a black hole money pit that will not expire in 10 years.