Letter: Taxes never expire, so vote no on Measure L

Measure L sounds like another tax and spend scheme to dupe the working poor into paying for wealthy land and wine barons' fire prevention. For those privileged folks who can afford live in a beautiful rustic setting and escape urban blight, wildfires come with the territory and they should pay for their own fire protection, instead of taxing the already overtaxed, overcharged, citizenry and creating a new bureaucracy (like the open space district) which will be a black hole money pit that will not expire in 10 years.
Taxes never expire – just look at Napa College's 2002 bond which was supposed to expire this year. So, in a city with overpriced housing and some of the highest gas prices in the U. S., we are being asked to fund another Ponzi scheme? Shame on the people behind this egregious initiative.
Robert Santos
Napa