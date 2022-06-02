Letter: Technology could help prevent shootings

Wouldn’t it be great if rifles and other firearms would automatically be disabled if they were on school grounds or within 300 feet of a school building? The disabling device could be activated by the school’s Wi-Fi signal and would only last while the guns were within the range of the schools Wi-Fi. These rifles and other firearms could still be used safely everywhere else for hunting, sport shooting, or even self-defense.

I believe that gun manufacturers don’t want their guns to be used in school shootings. I also believe that they are probably concerned about possible liability. Most guns already have “safeties” that help to prevent accidental discharge.

Gun manufacturers are very good at their craft. If they can design devices that can increase the firing speed or capacity of their guns, then I believe that they can also design a device that simply prevents their guns from firing when they are within range of a school’s Wi-Fi system. Silicon Valley technology companies could assist the gun manufacturers respond to this challenge.

I am suggesting that all gun manufacturers be required to design and install a simple School Zone Safety Device that would automatically disable their guns and prevent them from firing if they were within 300 feet of a school building. These School Zone Safety Devices could be required on all new guns manufactured and sold after December 31, 2022. These devices would be required to be tamper proof to prevent them from being removed from the gun or disabled.

I am also suggesting that by December 31, 2022, gun manufacturers be required to design a simple device that can be retroactively installed on all their gun models that are already in circulation.

Finally, by Dec. 31, 2023 all of the millions of guns in America would be required to be retrofitted with School Zone Safety Devices.

I suggest that responsible gun owners probably don’t want their guns to be used in school shootings and they would be willing to have their guns retrofitted with School Zone Safety Devices if it can be done at little to no cost.

Other reluctant gun owners could be encouraged or required to install School Zone Safety Devices using incentives similar to gun buy-back programs and laws prohibiting ownership of guns that don’t have School Zone Safety Devices.

If we can prevent a Safeway store shopping cart from being stolen by physically disabling its wheel when it reaches the end of the parking lot; or if we can track the location of a criminal or a suspect awaiting trial by putting ankle bracelets on them; then we can probably design a device that would prevent a gun from firing within 300 feet of a school building.

I suggest that the engineering technology is already available to create reliable School Zone Safety Devices that would not take away a gun owner’s rights to own their guns and use them safely anywhere else.

I suggest that the gun manufacturers and the NRA would support and even contribute to the cost of retrofitting guns with the devices.

I am only focusing on school zone safety for now, but there may be other useful safety zones that could be created so that guns could be disabled in those zones but still not otherwise restrict responsible gun owners from the use and enjoyment of their guns.

Mike O'Bryon

Napa