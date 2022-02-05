Letter: Tesla isn't all that

President Biden is accused of snubbing Elon Musk and Tesla as an EV carmaker for all Americans. Sadly Mr. Musk has thin skin when he doesn’t get the praise he thinks he deserves for his accomplishments. He forgets that he walked into a pre-existing car manufacturing factory in Fremont, Calif. that had been built by General Motors and was close to being a “turn-key” operation.

Tesla did not sell a million vehicles last year, while GM and Ford sold a combined total of nearly 11 million vehicles. Tesla employs 70,000 non-union workers worldwide compared to 340,000 domestic workers for GM and Ford that make a union wage and produce an equally competitive vehicle.

The one big difference between Tesla and the other guys is the ability to afford a car built in Fremont: The Model 3 costs $45,000 to $60,000, and the Model S costs $94,000 to $104,000. This is out of reach for most middle-class car buyer budgets; however, it appeals to another elitist group of car enthusiasts who want to exhibit their status first, then their commitment to ecology and clean air.

I feel sorry for Mr. Musk and his followers, that they feel equal to the car companies of America that have been here for over 120 years and are the ones that really produce cars for Americans and pay a decent wage to their employees.

Bill Mellberg

Napa