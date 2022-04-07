Letter: Thank you for community's generosity

On behalf of Jersey Mike’s Subs, we would like to thank Napa for their incredible support on March 30 during our Day of Giving.
Because of the support of the whole community, our store made it to Top 10 in highest donations in Northern Cal & Reno. Jersey Mike’s Subs donated a total of $20 million nationwide this year — a new record that beat last year’s! What an amazing feeling to be a part of this event, and we are so grateful that Napa community supported us.
Everyone that came in and those who ordered online made a huge impact to our special athletes — you made a difference! We are hopeful that every year, Napa will continue to support our store and be a part of this yearly event. A special thank you to all our team members who worked hard and showed dedication to this event; we were able to make wonderful subs because of them! Again, thank you Napa — we are very blessed for this opportunity!
Jhing Lacsamana
Fairfield