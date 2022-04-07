Letter: Thank you for community's generosity

Because of the support of the whole community, our store made it to Top 10 in highest donations in Northern Cal & Reno. Jersey Mike’s Subs donated a total of $20 million nationwide this year — a new record that beat last year’s! What an amazing feeling to be a part of this event, and we are so grateful that Napa community supported us.

Everyone that came in and those who ordered online made a huge impact to our special athletes — you made a difference! We are hopeful that every year, Napa will continue to support our store and be a part of this yearly event. A special thank you to all our team members who worked hard and showed dedication to this event; we were able to make wonderful subs because of them! Again, thank you Napa — we are very blessed for this opportunity!