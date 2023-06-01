Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I want to thank everyone who together helped Feeding It Forward become more than ever dreamed of when I started this four-and-a-half years ago.

After working seven days a week for the last three-plus years, helping those in need and minimizing the effects of the pandemic in our community, I am so thankful for the resources available to help our community during the fires, pandemic and other emergencies. Therefore, I am now stepping back and taking a much-needed vacation and break.

I am confident that the new director, Sean Pramuk, and program manager, Anya Elidi-Stubbs, will move the organization forward (pun intended). I pray that you will support them to carry on the mission of recovering perishable and prepared food and distributing it through collaboration with the various agencies working with those that need additional resources to live in this beautiful Napa County that we are so fortunate to live in.

I am so fortunate and grateful for all the support in creating Feeding It Forward, and I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone. I ask that you live by the golden rule of treating others as you would expect to be treated. I hope our paths will cross again soon.

David Busby

Napa