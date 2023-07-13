We want to thank our community and our supporters throughout the greater Bay Area for making our sixth annual Rock the Ride for Gun Violence Prevention in Napa Valley, presented by Sutter Health, a wonderful success.

You turned out strong again this year as we gathered to walk and ride in support of gun violence prevention. The work of our beneficiary organizations is more important than ever with gun violence now the leading cause of death of children and teens in America – an unfathomable reality, but one we see every day in the news and one that requires us to use our voices (and our feet) to advance for change.

With your help, our 2023 Rock the Ride Napa Valley raised more than $130,000 for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, the CA Chapter of Moms Demand Action (part of Everytown), and Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

These organizations are doing lifesaving work daily to educate the public, support survivors, and ultimately end our nation’s gun violence epidemic. We had some tremendous team and individual fundraisers who helped push us to that astounding total, including Team Russell for Gun Violence Prevention (lead by Liz Russell), Team Sweatin’ for Gun Safety (lead by Kelly Gallo), Team In Honor of Jen Simi Our Forever Rockstar (lead by Valerie O’Pry), Team Buckeye (lead by Kevin Duffey), and Team Thompson (lead by John Robertson).

Our 2023 event would not have been possible without the Town of Yountville’s ongoing support, Rep. Mike Thompson’s leadership, our volunteers (registration team, course and bike marshalls teams, rest stop teams, silent auction team, pouring and serving teams, set-up and breakdown teams, and the Napa Valley 1839 FC cheering team), our sponsors ]Sutter Health, Graton Rancheria, Mike Thompson for Congress, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Providence Queen of the Valley, the Wine Institute, Aonair/Reverie II Wineries, The Doctors Company, Cecelia Aguiar-Curry for Assembly, Fred & Jennifer Lim (with matching funds from Kirkland LLP), The Whitewater Group, Rep. John Larson for Congress, Explore the Space podcast, and our anonymous donors who did not wish to be recognized], our supporting businesses (Napa Printing, Bar Lucia/Kara’s Cupcakes, Honig Vineyard & Winery, Silenus Winery, Frog’s Leap Winery, Ranch Market, Joel Gott Wines, Trinchero Family Estates, Gallo Wines, Paula Kornell Sparkling Wines, Lorenza Wine, Black Stallion Winery, Nappa Snappa Beer, and Napa Valley Bike Tours and Rentals), and all of our silent auction package donors. We are grateful for their support of Rock the Ride.

We also offer our deep appreciation to our guest speakers, who took the time to share their knowledge and experience tackling this important issue:

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena)

Dr. Annie Andrews, Their Future PAC, Senior Advisor to Everytown

Dr. Andre Campbell, Chief of Trauma, SF General Hospital

Dr. Mark Shapiro, Host of Explore the Space Podcast, and Hospitalist at Santa Rosa Memorial

Arik & Hannah Housley, Alaina’s Voice Foundation

Chris Phillips, Vice President of Development for Giffords

Liz Russell, CA Chapter of Moms Demand Action & co-organizer of Rock the Ride

This year’s event expanded in scope with the addition of local gun violence prevention organizations joining us at our voices of change bubbles and burritos brunch. If you didn’t catch them at the event, we invite you to learn more about DOVE Bay Area (dovebayarea.org), 1Hundred Years Enterprise Foundation (1hundredyears.biz), and the Boys & Girls Empowerment Group of Vallejo. And we are grateful for ​​the VA Northern California Healthcare System’s partnership to provide trigger gun locks and lethal means safety information at this year’s event.

Rock the Ride USA (rocktherideusa.com) rolls on to other cities this year for a day of community, action, and change – together, with Rock the Ride North Shore, IL taking place on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, with Rep. Brad Schneider (IL-10). A third event is currently in the works for Atlanta, GA in fall 2023. Please save the date for Rock the Ride Napa Valley’s 2024 event which will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024. And, we hope you will remain engaged on this issue until we come together again.

Liz Russell

Co-organizer, Rock the Ride USA

Senior Survivor Fellow, Everytown for Gun Safety

Federal Legislative Lead (volunteer), CA Chapter of Moms Demand Action

Rebecca Kotch

Co-founder and event organizer, Rock the Ride USA