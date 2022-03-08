Letter: Thank you for supporting teachers, students

I’m the Executive Director of the Teachers Resource Center of the North Bay (TRNCB), a non-profit established to provide teachers and their student's school supplies that they might not be able to acquire due to financial restraints.

Many teachers have paid for needed supplies out of their own pocket, and we strive to relieve them of that need. At the same time, students of families facing financial issues have struggled to purchase what they need to make the most of their learning opportunities.

We serve Napa County as well as expanding our support to the neighboring school districts in Solano and Sonoma counties as well. We rely on monetary donations from individuals in the community as well as supplies provided by businesses and affiliated organizations.

We just completed our holiday fundraising drive and wanted to thank the businesses who so generously allowed us to place our “holiday houses” in their businesses in order to collect donations. These included Osprey Seafood, Ranch Markets, Browns Valley Market, Sunshine Market, CVS, Cal Mart, La Morenita, and Raley’s.

In particular, I want to recognize the team at Raley’s as one of our collection banks went missing. They very generously made a contribution to compensate for what they believed was the loss.

Also, thank you to the CanDo Napa Valley Give!Guide which allowed us to be a part of their program again and helped us bring even more awareness to our community!

All who dropped their spare change into our “houses” have helped to put the tools into the hands of students who will benefit from your generosity.

On behalf of our Board, volunteers, and the teachers who rely on us, thank you very much. At a time when there are so many worthy causes vying for your help, your generosity exceeded our expectations. Thank you so much to our local community!

Ingrid Harder

Executive Director, Teachers Resource Center of the North Bay