Letter: Thank you for supporting the library

The Friends of the Napa Library continues to be very busy the past few months in our mission to support the Napa County Library during these challenging times.

First off, thank you to all who supported us through Napa CanDo's Give!Guide. The annual drive, held virtually during the month of December, enabled the Friends to raise over $13,000 to support our library's programs.

We also had a very successful December book sale. The sale was held over fewer days than in the past as the community continues to navigate the pandemic, but managed to raise over $11,000! Locals made the sale a success, despite having to brave winter rains.

Mark your calendar for our first full nine-day book sale since 2019. The sale will be held March 19-27 and will include all our customers' favorites: members-only on the first day, special sale days, half price, and bag days.

Need some reading material between sales? Check out our ongoing library lobby sales. Merchandise - including books, CDs, and DVDs — is replenished daily, so there's always something new to discover.

The Friends continues to accept book, CD, and DVD donations. However, since our volunteer staff is limited due to COVID restrictions, please call to be sure we have sufficient personnel to assist you. Our phone number is 707-253-4614.

Visit FOLNapa.org to become a member of Friends of the Napa Library and to find updated information about our sales and other activities. You can also find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

We thank you for your support!

Barbara Stone

Corresponding Secretary

Friends of the Napa Library