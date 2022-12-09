Letter: Thank you for voting no on Measure J

As a member of the "No on J Campaign," I want to thank the voters of American Canyon for rejecting the measure.
It is a crucial decision and supports the idea that the citizenry wants to preserve not only farmland but also the important wetland resources which provide recreational opportunities to the public. This issue interested people who not only live in the city but everyone in the county. Many people use the trails and enjoy the wildlife that makes the wetlands home.
We want to encourage the decision makers of American Canyon to do whatever possible to preserve the wetlands as a resource. The issue of future tidal rise is real. It is important to plan for the future and protect against the negative consequences that we will surely face as a result of wetlands' degradation.
In conclusion, American Canyon's Wetlands Edge Park is a beautiful, special place. I know the city will do whatever it can to protect and improve it. Thank you again for caring about our future.
Beverly Saxon Leonard
Treasurer, No on Measure J