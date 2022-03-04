Letter: Thank you for your service

We have subscribed to the Napa Valley Register for 45 years, ever since we moved to Napa.

Are we glad we live in a town that publishes a daily newspaper? Indeed, we are for many reasons. One being we find it therapeutic to sit down with the hard copy of the morning paper and read the news over breakfast.

We give thanks to the Gellow and Borreson families for delivering the newspaper to our driveway these many years. You have performed a valuable community service much appreciated. We send our blessings to you.

Christine and David Crawford

Napa