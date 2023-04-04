We have been celebrating March as Women’s History Month. It’s a good time to acknowledge all that the Biden administration has done for women in this country from a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act to appointing more women to the federal bench and so much more. Thinking about all that he has done to benefit women’s rights and equality, I am also struck by what else has been accomplished.

Many accomplishments have strengthened families in American such as investments in maternal health research, early childhood education, and efforts to reduce child poverty. Seniors will especially benefit from lower drug costs. President Biden has been working for improved access to health care and standing firm against current threats to Medicare and Social Security. Actions are being taken on climate change and environmental threats. Science is once again respected in the White House. Diversity is celebrated.

His experience, long public service and willingness to work across the aisle have benefitted us all. As has been reported, President Biden has signed more than 300 bipartisan laws since taking office, including bills reforming the Electoral Count Act, legislation that enshrined marriage equality into federal law and the much needed bipartisan infrastructure law that benefits all the states. There remain challenges given divisions in Washington that stall or kill proposed legislation and increasing concerns over Supreme Court actions but President Biden has restored dignity, honesty, competency and respect to the office of President. He is a man of faith and family who cares about all Americans and models respect for the law.

In his state of the union address President Biden called for the American people to be optimistic, hopeful, forward-looking, and for the nation to be one that "embraces light over darkness, hope over fear, unity over division. Stability over chaos."

Amen.

Betty Malmgren

Democratic Central Committee